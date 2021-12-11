Donald Trump to Newsmax: Despite 'Woke' Cancel Culture, 'America Loves Christmas'

You do not have to be Christian in America to enjoy the Christmas season, according to former President Donald Trump on Newsmax, who denounced the "woke" trying to cancel Christmas.

"America loves Christmas," Trump tells Mike Huckabee on Newsmax's one-hour special "Christmas in America," which premieres Wednesday Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

"And whether you're Muslim, whether you're Christian, whether you're Jewish, everyone loves Christmas and they'd say, 'Merry Christmas' – until these crazy people came along and they wanted to stop it, along with everything else."

Trump noted his original Make America Great Again campaign that started in 2015, began with the push for Americans and the world to not fear saying, "Merry Christmas" again.

"The country had started with this 'woke' a little bit before that, and it was embarrassing for stores to say 'Merry Christmas,'" Trump tells Huckabee. "You see these big chains. They want your money, but they don't want to say, 'Merry Christmas.'"

The war on Christmas did rear its head again this season, as a conservative media outlets tree was set on fire in New York City, a place Trump used to call home and now laments has been "changed" by poor Democrat leadership.

"When I started campaigning: 'You're going to say Merry Christmas again,'" Trump recalls to Huckabee, denouncing the origins of cancel culture that have permeated the "fabric" of America. "And now people are saying it – of course, they're not saying a lot of other things, like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, you know those names are being obliterated because of craziness.

"But they are saying 'Merry Christmas' again. We got that. That was a big part of what I was doing."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here