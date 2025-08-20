Investigator to Newsmax: Whistleblower Attests to Schiff's Fraud

Christine "Chris" Bish, a financial investigator and mortgage expert, told Newsmax on Wednesday she has Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., "dead to rights" on mortgage fraud, and says a whistleblower has now come forward to back her up.

"I've been doing it for well over 22 years. And I'm telling you ... I've got him nailed dead to rights. What he did was fraud," Bish told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Bish, a Republican running for Congress in California's 6th District, revealed for the first time on Newsmax that a former employee of one of Schiff's lenders has come forward in writing to allege that Schiff knew exactly what he was doing when signing off on mortgage documents.

"One of the lenders, a person who worked for one of the lenders, has come forward to identify themselves, and to me personally, out of Michigan, where this lender is based," Bish said. "They want whistleblower protection. That's something I cannot offer them. But this person has come forward, has put it in writing to me that Adam Schiff was very aware that he was committing mortgage fraud."

Bish emphasized that the paperwork Schiff and his wife, Eve, signed carried clear legal warnings.

"They understand what perjury is. And on the bottom of every one of those mortgages ... there is a little disclosure that you're signing this under penalty of perjury," Bish said. "And more important, on the notes that they signed, it is under penalty of perjury.

"It's not there for decoration. It is a bold warning. You should be telling the truth and there are consequences. Schiff's a lawyer. ... They know better. There is no ignorance."

Schiff is under federal investigation amid allegations of falsifying mortgage documents to secure favorable mortgage loan terms, following a criminal referral from the Federal Housing Finance Agency to the Department of Justice.

The allegations focus on a house Schiff and his wife bought in Potomac, Maryland, in 2003 for $870,000. The couple secured a $610,000 Fannie Mae-backed loan by certifying the property as their primary residence. At the same time, Schiff was actively representing California in Congress and claimed a separate homeowner's exemption for a condominium in Burbank.

Bish called the implications serious and wide-ranging.

"People do go to jail. These are felonies," Bish said. "This is bank fraud. This is wire fraud, tax fraud, insurance fraud, perjury. In the case of Adam Schiff and his wife, Eve, who also signed these documents — now we have possible conspiracy to commit fraud."

According to Bish, the whistleblower who stepped forward asserts they lost their job after challenging Schiff for adding allegedly false information to his mortgage application.

"That's what the statement is. I haven't verified it," she said.

