Alina Habba to Newsmax: 'Double Standard' Regarding Classified Docs 'Absurd'

Lawyer Alina Habba outlined on Newsmax President Joe Biden's "double standard" when discussing the classified files found at the Penn Biden Center and Biden's home compared to those found at Mar-a-Lago.

Joining "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Friday, former President Donald Trump's lead attorney criticized Biden's sharp comments against the former president amid the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago.

"What did he [Biden] know?" Habba asked. "How did he have the nerve to go on TV ... and talk about Donald Trump being irresponsible and how disappointed he was. Meanwhile, he knew he had his son — who's smoking God knows what — in the same house with documents that he had no business having that weren't declassified.

"It's absurd — the double standard," she said.

Habba's comments come three days after Biden said he was "surprised" to hear of classified documents found at his University of Pennsylvania-affiliated think tank's office in Washington, D.C.

"I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there were any government records that were taken there to that office," Biden said. "But I don't know what was in the documents. My lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were."

"People know I take classified documents, classified information seriously," he continued, adding that his lawyers found the materials "in a box, in a locked cabinet, or at least a closet."

Christina Bobb, another Trump attorney, said later in the program that federal prosecutors were treating Biden with "kid gloves" compared to the former president, on whom the FBI "executed a warrant, executed a raid."

"It's been vastly different," Bobb said. "The hypocrisy is stifling."

