Christina Bobb to Newsmax: Trump's Spirits High Despite 'Blatant Injustice'

Former President Donald Trump's spirits remain high despite the legal cases he's facing, as he recognizes the need to move on considering the "blatant injustice" he is facing, Christina Bobb, an attorney for his Save America PAC, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I have never seen anyone able to ward off the attacks and the threats that he has and continues to keep going," Bobb told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I don't think he's looking at this as in, What can I do for me? How can I benefit from this? He is largely, I think, resigned to not even consider himself in this process."

Trump, during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday referred to the legal proceedings against him as "Stalinist show trials" that are being carried out at President Joe Biden's orders and said they "set fire not only to our system of government but to hundreds of years of Western legal tradition."

Meanwhile, Trump and his legal team are claiming that the multimillion-dollar judgment reached against him is too high and sought a 30-day extension, which was denied. He is appealing the case.

Bobb said she agrees that the fine and ban on his conducting certain businesses in the state of New York for three years is extensive and that the punishment is a violation of the former president's Eighth Amendment rights.

"I believe there have been about 150 cases in the history of this statute filed where they have used it, and never once has it been used where there are no victims," Bobb said about the New York case, which charged Trump with overstating the value of properties to banks and insurance companies.

"Everybody who valued the property testified on behalf of the defense and said no, this was a good deal," said Bobb, adding that they agreed that the deals worked properly and that everyone was paid and were pleased in the end.

"The fact that they're trying to deny him an appeal is politically motivated," she said. "The reason they're doing that, from my opinion, for what it appears to me is that they're concerned at the very least, that this is going to get overturned on appeal."

But the moves are "so outrageous [and] so outlandish," they won't stand up, said Bobb.

Bobb also discussed Trump's ongoing case in Georgia and the hearings earlier this month to determine if Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will remain on the case, considering her romantic relationship with Nathan Wade, a prosecutor.

A ruling could come as early as Monday about whether they stay on the Trump case. Bobb said she thinks that even if he wants to keep Willis and Wade on the case, he won't be able to do that "and keep his reputation as an impartial judge."

"I think he would quickly face an election issue," she said. "I think this case is going to get dismissed, and in its entirety."

