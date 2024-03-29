Christina Bobb to Newsmax: 'Great Win for Election Integrity'

Christina Bobb, Republican National Committee senior counsel for election integrity, said the ruling handed down earlier this week requiring Pennsylvania voters to put accurate, handwritten dates on the outside envelopes of their mail-in ballots is a "great win for election integrity."

"It's basically saying that anyone casting a ballot needs to do so in accordance with the law," Bobb said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"They were trying to continue to count ballots that were not dated, even though the law requires a signature and a date to cast an absentee ballot. So it's a huge win — just in the sense that at least on that provision, they are required to follow the law.

"But I think it goes further than that — in the sense that it holds the line of what we all have agreed on — a set of rules of how an election needs to be conducted," she added.

"They're called 'election laws,' and we're going to follow those rules. I'm so excited about this ruling because it upholds the law."

A lower court judge had ruled in November that even without the proper dates, mail-in ballots should be counted if they are received in time. U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter said the envelope date is irrelevant in helping elections officials decide whether a ballot was received in time or if a voter is qualified.

A federal appeals court Wednesday overturned that ruling with Judge Thomas Ambro saying the section of the 1964 Civil Rights Act that the lower court relied upon does not pertain to ballot-casting rules broadly, such as dates on envelopes, but "is concerned only with the process of determining a voter's eligibility to cast a ballot."

Bobb said lawmakers should "change the law" if they don't like it.

"The solution is not to ignore the law and say, We're going to enforce the laws that we want to enforce and ignore the laws that we don't like. We're all going to abide by the same rules, and we're going to enforce the law and conduct the elections the way that they have."

She added: "Democrats don't like that. They like to fudge. They like wiggle room. They like being able to say, Oh, but, you know, it's racist, or whatever they want to come up with. But in reality it's the law, and they need to follow it."

