Christina Bobb to Newsmax: N.Y. 'Cutting Off' Trump Appeals

Christina Bobb, an attorney for former President Donald Trump's Save America PAC, told Newsmax on Thursday that New York Attorney General Letitia James and the fraud trial judge are "cutting off the appeals process" against Donald Trump because "they know they're wrong."

Judge Arthur Engoron sided with James on Thursday, denying Trump's request to delay the $455 million judgment against him. Engoron's ruling starts the 30-day clock on Trump's appeal process, during which time he needs to put up cash or post bond to cover the $355 judgment plus $100 million in interest.

"They're basically cutting off the appeals process. And the fact that they're trying to jam this judgment down his throat without his ability to use all of his constitutional rights of the judicial process, which includes the appellate process, to me indicates that they know they're wrong," Bobb told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"That's why they don't want to allow the Court of Appeals to weigh in before they harm him more," Bobb said. "And so they're trying to cut off that process and just create more headlines, and create more drama, and create more turmoil for the president, knowing that they're likely to get overturned."

Bobb told Bolling: "It's shocking. I mean, I don't know how many times we can use the word 'unprecedented,' 'shocking,' 'crazy' before it sounds trite. But every next step that they take is shockingly worse than the last one."

Further, Bobb said, responsible jurists are supposed to let the justice system play out before inflicting an "injury that is irreversible." James and Engoron are going too far the other way, she said.

"What they're trying to do is inflict injury on Donald Trump that can't be reversed," Bobb said. "They're cutting off the appellate process and saying, We don't care what the Court of Appeals does. We are going to get our pound of flesh from Donald Trump, come hell or high water, whether it's just or not.

"They don't care."

