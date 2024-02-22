×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: christina bobb | ny | trump | appeals

Christina Bobb to Newsmax: N.Y. 'Cutting Off' Trump Appeals

By    |   Thursday, 22 February 2024 09:47 PM EST

Christina Bobb, an attorney for former President Donald Trump's Save America PAC, told Newsmax on Thursday that New York Attorney General Letitia James and the fraud trial judge are "cutting off the appeals process" against Donald Trump because "they know they're wrong."

Judge Arthur Engoron sided with James on Thursday, denying Trump's request to delay the $455 million judgment against him. Engoron's ruling starts the 30-day clock on Trump's appeal process, during which time he needs to put up cash or post bond to cover the $355 judgment plus $100 million in interest.

"They're basically cutting off the appeals process. And the fact that they're trying to jam this judgment down his throat without his ability to use all of his constitutional rights of the judicial process, which includes the appellate process, to me indicates that they know they're wrong," Bobb told "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"That's why they don't want to allow the Court of Appeals to weigh in before they harm him more," Bobb said. "And so they're trying to cut off that process and just create more headlines, and create more drama, and create more turmoil for the president, knowing that they're likely to get overturned."

Bobb told Bolling: "It's shocking. I mean, I don't know how many times we can use the word 'unprecedented,' 'shocking,' 'crazy' before it sounds trite. But every next step that they take is shockingly worse than the last one." 

Further, Bobb said, responsible jurists are supposed to let the justice system play out before inflicting an "injury that is irreversible." James and Engoron are going too far the other way, she said.

"What they're trying to do is inflict injury on Donald Trump that can't be reversed," Bobb said. "They're cutting off the appellate process and saying, We don't care what the Court of Appeals does. We are going to get our pound of flesh from Donald Trump, come hell or high water, whether it's just or not.

"They don't care."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Christina Bobb, an attorney for Donald Trump's Save America PAC, told Newsmax on Thursday that New York Attorney General Letitia James and the fraud trial judge are "cutting off the appeals process" against Donald Trump because "they know they're wrong."
christina bobb, ny, trump, appeals
379
2024-47-22
Thursday, 22 February 2024 09:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved