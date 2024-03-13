Christina Bobb to Newsmax: Dismissed Ga. Charges Win for Trump

Christina Bobb, an attorney for Save America, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the dismissal of six charges by a Georgia judge in a 2020 election interference case is a huge victory for Donald Trump and the remaining co-defendants.

But Bobb told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" the ruling could be a precursor for keeping Democrat Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on the case.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee earlier Wednesday dismissed six charges in the indictment against Trump and his co-defendants because they lacked sufficient detail, but added prosecutors can impanel another grand jury to re-indict the charges or appeal his ruling. McAfee is set to rule later this week on whether Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade can stay on the case regarding conflict-of-interest violations over their secret romantic relationship.

"This is definitely a huge win for President Trump and for all of the defendants listed, whether they're involved in these counts or not," said Bobb, recently hired as senior counsel for election integrity at the Republican National Committee. "Every time something like this happens, it just goes to show how these cases are thrown together. They're ill-prepared, they’re ill-advised. They don't follow the law, and this is political persecution. This ruling absolutely shows that.

"My hope is that it's rendered basically moot or irrelevant within a couple of days because the case should be thrown out altogether because of the conflict of interest, ethical potential, moral potential, and criminal implications of the relationship between Fani Willis and Nathan Wade. There's a lot happening here, and it does not look good for Fani Willis."

David Katz, a criminal trial lawyer and former federal prosecutor, appeared on the segment with Bobb, saying McAfee’s ruling is a sign that Willis will be kept on the case and he believes Wade will be removed.

He said if McAfee was going to remove Willis, he wouldn’t have felt it necessary to make such a ruling giving prosecutors the option to re-indict.

"David does make a good point that there is an interesting aspect in this that the ruling that came out today is kind of a precursor to what could potentially come out," Bobb said.

"But I cannot fathom how anyone with any intellectual integrity could say there's not massive ethical and moral violations of failing to disclose this preexisting relationship."

