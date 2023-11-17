Trump Attorney to Newsmax: Gag Order Lift a Win for Nation

The lifting of a gag order placed on Donald Trump in his civil fraud case in New York is not only a victory for the former president, but for the nation, too, Trump attorney Christina Bobb told Newsmax on Friday.

Judge David Friedman of New York's intermediate appeals court cited constitutional concerns about restricting Trump's free speech. He issued a stay Thursday on the gag order, allowing Trump to comment freely about court staff while a longer appeals process plays out.

The gag order was put in place by Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over a $250 million lawsuit by Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James against Trump, his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and The Trump Organization, accusing them of overvaluing their assets.

"I think the lifting of the gag order is really crucial, not just for President Trump but for our nation," Bobb told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "It's important for the people to be able to hear what Donald Trump has to say and what he thinks about what's happening to him.

"I'd say that that's a win for our nation."

Trump didn't abide by the gag order, getting fined $10,000 by Engoron last month for violating it. Still, he took to Truth Social on Thursday to comment on Friedman's decision.

"Judge Arthur Engoron has just been overturned (stayed!) by the New York State Appellate Division (Appeals Court), for the 4th TIME (on the same case!)," Trump posted.

"His Ridiculous and Unconstitutional Gag Order, not allowing me to defend myself against him and his politically biased and out of control, Trump Hating Clerk, who is sinking him and his Court to new levels of LOW, is a disgrace. They are defending the Worst and Least Respected Attorney General in the United States, Letitia James, who is a Worldwide disgrace, as is her illegal Witch Hunt against me.

"The Radical and Unprecedented actions of Judge Engoron will keep BUSINESSES and JOBS forever out of New York State. I have done NOTHING WRONG, my numbers were low, not high, I have a COMPLETE DISCLAIMER CLAUSE, their Star Witness admitted he lied and made up this Fake case against me, and the Attorney General used a ‘Get Trump' platform in order to run for A.G. & Governor (she failed!). This wicked attack on Democracy must be ended, NOW!"

Said Bobb: "I think most people, even the Left, would probably think it's a win because we all want to hear what's on Donald Trump's mind regarding the situation, so I think it speaks for itself."

