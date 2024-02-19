Bobb to Newsmax: Trump N.Y. Ruling Only Benefits Political Opponents

Following New York Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling on Friday to fine former President Donald Trump $364 million in damages for providing "false financial data," attorney Christina Bobb fired back on Newsmax on Monday, stating that the ruling was purely political and, therefore, unjust.

Appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Bobb says it's "outrageous" what Judge Engoron "has done, and then trying to block Donald Trump from using any New York banks for helping to post the bond is another absurd ruling that he set forth."

"As you mentioned," Bobb tells Bolling, "there are no victims. The banks that were involved in this all testified on behalf of the defense. They were pleased with the deal. They said everybody profited. They would do the deal again."

Trump's attorney goes on to add that the only people who benefited from Trump's ruling are those "who have run their political campaigns, saying that 'they are going to get Trump.' And that this ruling benefits them and them alone. It's really tragic what they're doing."

New York Attorney General Letitia James emphasized the ruling as a victory for the law, stressing that no one is above it. But Trump has criticized the decision and indicated plans to appeal.

