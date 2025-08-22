Christina Bobb to Newsmax: Bolton Raid May Reveal 'Conspiracy to Overthrow' Trump

Christina Bobb, the Republican National Committee's senior counsel for election integrity, told Newsmax on Friday that the raid by federal investigators on the home of former national security adviser John Bolton may reveal "a conspiracy to overthrow Donald Trump."

FBI agents raided Bolton's home in Bethesda, Maryland, early Friday morning reportedly as part of the ongoing investigation into the unapproved release of classified documents.

Bobb, a former attorney for President Donald Trump who was present at Mar-a-Lago on the day it was raided by the FBI in 2022, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that when she heard about the raid on Bolton's home, she thought, "Oh my gosh, it's happening again. You know, nobody is above the law."

She added, "I would want to see what they're doing this for. I don't think this is just about his handling of classified materials. I think this goes to something bigger. They've got very big fish to fry, and John Bolton certainly was part of a larger likely conspiracy."

Bobb said, "I'm assuming this is about a conspiracy to overthrow Donald Trump, so I want to see … what the probable cause is and what they're going after on this."

She added, "This is a real one, I went through it when it was fake, but this looks like a real one."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com