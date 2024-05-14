Christina Bobb to Newsmax: Defense Could Rest After Prosecution's Case

Republican National Committee attorney Christina Bobb voiced uncertainty Tuesday on whether former President Donald Trump's defense team would present a rebuttal case as the business records trial in Manhattan enters its fifth week on 34 felony counts.

In an interview with Newsmax, Bobb stated, "You know, I don't know. I have been a criminal defense attorney, and I have rested without putting evidence on putting on a case, and I won that case. So I love that tactic. I think it can be very effective. I don't think you need to put on a defense for every single case.

"There's a few different ways they can play this," she added on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "And it can be effective. I don't know what they're going to do. But I certainly wouldn't be surprised if they did not put on a defense."

Trump faces charges related to falsifying business records, including for payments to Stormy Daniels, which prosecutors allege were meant to conceal information from voters during the 2016 presidential campaign, The Brennan Center for Justice reported.

For Trump, the stakes are high, with potential consequences ranging from a mistrial to conviction on some or all charges.

"If the jurors unanimously decide that the prosecution has not proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt, they can acquit Trump of all charges," explained two former New York City prosecutors.

However, should Trump be found guilty, he could face imprisonment of up to four years for each of the 34 Class E felony counts.

Moreover, the possibility of a conviction on misdemeanor charges looms. Although Trump is indicted only on felony counts, the court could consider lesser included offenses, including misdemeanors.

"The jury won't start deliberations until every witness has testified and all the evidence is heard," noted legal experts.

Trump's case could proceed to appeal, potentially reaching New York's highest court, the New York State Court of Appeals.

It must be noted that the New York State Court of Appeals recently overturned Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction on sex crimes. The majority's decision hinged largely on what it perceived as significant error by the trial judge in admitting prejudicial testimony during the trial.

Similarly, lawyers for former President Donald Trump had sought a mistrial, contending that testimony from Daniels was prejudicial or could hinder the jury's ability to render an impartial verdict. Judge Juan Merchan rejected the defense's motion.

