×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: christina bobb | donald trump | jack smith | indictment | scotus

Trump Attorney to Newsmax: Smith's Indictment Wouldn't Hold in SCOTUS

By    |   Monday, 07 August 2023 10:54 PM EDT

Christina Bobb, attorney for Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Monday that special counsel Jack Smith's indictment of the former president for events surrounding Jan. 6, 2021, wouldn't hold up in the United States Supreme Court.

Speaking with "Eric Bolling The Balance" about Smith's indictment and the government officials the former president talked to in the days preceding Jan. 6, as well as his public comments, Bobb said, "The whole point" of Trump's defense "is to protect political speech. And Donald Trump's speech is protected speech."

"And the whole idea" that he was listening to different opinions about the 2020 election, Bobb added, "that he was somehow required to listen to one government official at [the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)], but not another government official at the Department of Justice, that was criminal. But not listening to the director of CISA was somehow also criminal. It's schizophrenic.

"This is a schizophrenic indictment," she continued. "It will never hold up at the Supreme Court, and ... I honestly don't think that Jack Smith even cares if it does or doesn't. This is election interference. They're playing the short game. They're not playing the long game, and it's election interference."

In Smith's indictment, a precedent looms: That a former president could be charged for thinking unright thoughts.

This is undergirded by Smith's phrasing of Trump "knowingly" making false statements. However, proving what Trump knew to be true or not regarding the 2020 election sets up a near-herculean task of interpreting the subjective nature of the former president's thoughts.

"Smith in other words," as reporter Matt Taibbi wrote Friday, "makes Trump's state of mind central to the indictment. Even The New York Times' markup of the document noted that 'proving Mr. Trump's mindset may be a key element to all the charges.' Therefore the craziest part of this document is the section beginning on page 6, called 'The Defendant's Knowledge of the Falsity of His Election Fraud Claims.'"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Christina Bobb, attorney for Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Monday that special counsel Jack Smith's indictment of the former president for events surrounding Jan. 6, 2021, wouldn't hold up in the United States Supreme Court.
christina bobb, donald trump, jack smith, indictment, scotus
375
2023-54-07
Monday, 07 August 2023 10:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved