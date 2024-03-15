Christina Bobb to Newsmax: Ga. AG 'Oddly Silent' on Fani Willis

Christina Bobb told Newsmax on Friday she doesn't understand why Georgia Republican Attorney General Christopher Carr has not commented much on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' secret romance with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor in the state's 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Friday ruled that Wade must be removed or Willis must step aside but did not find that Willis' relationship with Wade amounted to a conflict of interest that should disqualify her from the case. But he said the allegations created an "appearance of impropriety" that infected the prosecution team. Wade later resigned from the case.

"The people of Georgia ... need to be speaking up," Bobb, recently hired as senior counsel for election integrity at the Republican National Committee, told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Christopher Carr is the attorney general of Georgia, and he's been oddly silent on this case. I don't understand why he hasn't come out and made a statement condemning this.

"There's now a new law recently [enacted] in Georgia, where you can hold rogue district attorneys accountable, and the people of Georgia need to be speaking up to their lawmakers and [Republican Gov.] Brian Kemp and Christopher Carr's office and call them and say you want ... Fani Willis held accountable, and you want the laws enforced in Georgia."

Joe diGenova, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, appeared in the segment with Bobb and said there is a simple reason Kemp, who is not on good terms with Trump, and Carr have stayed out of the fray.

"The reason you don't see Attorney General Carr doing anything [or] Gov. Kemp is that they are totally political animals disinterested in the fair administration of justice," diGenova said. "These are people who allowed this prosecution to go forward by not intervening and saying that what the Trump team did was perfectly legitimate, questioning the integrity of an election having alternate electors, not fake electors, but alternate electors under federal law.

"What you see is a weak-kneed bunch of public officials, especially Carr, especially the governor."

Bobb and diGenova criticized McAfee's ruling as "terrible" and "a joke," respectively.

"If this is not a conflict for which the case should be thrown out, what is? What does somebody have to do?" Bobb asked. "What type of misconduct do attorneys have to commit before a case is being thrown out? You have everything under the sun in this case. You have sexual misconduct. You have financial misconduct. You have lying under oath. You have lying to investigators. What else is left? Is it murder?

"How crazy does it have to get before a case like this is actually thrown out?"

DiGenova said McAfee's ruling might have been influenced by his reelection bid in May. McAfee is seeking a full four-year term after being appointed to the bench by Kemp in 2022 and reportedly faces a challenger in Robert Patillo, a civil rights lawyer and radio talk show host.

"This ruling is a joke," diGenova said. "I think it's unserious and I think [McAfee] was completely influenced by his upcoming election."

