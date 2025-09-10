WATCH TV LIVE

chrissy clark | charlie kirk | assassination | utah

Chrissy Clark: Kirk 'Inspired' So Many of Us

By    |   Wednesday, 10 September 2025 06:25 PM EDT

Former Turning Point USA staffer Chrissy Clark told Newsmax on Wednesday that CEO Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated, "inspired" so many of us at the conservative youth organization.

"Charlie Kirk has inspired so many people, I can't even begin to list them off," Clark said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "People that have gone on to found nonprofits, massive conservative organizations, some of the people who have the loudest, biggest voices in conservative activism have all been inspired, mentored and encouraged by Charlie Kirk.

"I can say I wouldn't be standing where I am right now doing this hit, being a Newsmax contributor, being an independent journalist, if it wasn't for Charlie Kirk and the encouragement that he poured into so many of us," she added. "So, if people think that this is a call to silencing conservatism, no, we are mad and we are going to be louder."

Kirk, 31, was assassinated Wednesday afternoon during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, the largest and most influential conservative youth organization in the U.S., was fatally shot about 20 minutes after he began speaking on campus.

Wednesday, 10 September 2025 06:25 PM
