Energy Secretary Wright to Newsmax: Bullish on Nuclear

Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Newsmax on Tuesday that the Senate's passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is "great news for 340 million Americans."

"They get to win twice. They get to save a half trillion [dollars] in subsidies the government was going to pay out in the next 10 years, and they're going to get lower-priced energy and lower-priced automobiles," Wright said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," referring to the portion of the bill that deals with energy.

When it comes to future energy consumption in the United States, Wright said he is "bullish on nuclear," saying it has the safest track record of any form of energy.

"It's easier to scare people than it is to reassure people. That's been the same problem with hydrocarbons, even worse with nuclear," he said.

Wright said while it has historically been "expensive, risky, and just simply takes too long to build anything nuclear in the United States," the Trump administration is working to change that.

"Some reforms in permitting, reforms at the Department of Energy, that we're going to lean all in to try to push next generation energy that's reliable and always there for you," he said. "We need to make nuclear, of course, safety is prominent.

"We need to get American citizens reassured and have very strict safety regulations. … Fear is the trade of environmental groups. … Most environmental groups today raise huge amounts of money to scare you, scare you about something, and nuclear has been a huge target of environmental groups."

Wright said that whenever a plant applied for a permit, "there was immediately a suit."

Wright said his department is "going to bring commonsense regulatory reform in the United States that protects our environment, protects human safety, but allows people to build things again."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com