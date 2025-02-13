Fmr. Gov. Sununu to Newsmax: RFK Jr. 'Perfect Disruptor' for HHS

Former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Newsmax on Thursday as the "right disruption" for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), highlighting his potential to shake up the agency despite concerns over his Democratic background.

During an interview Thursday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Sununu acknowledged his initial reservations about Kennedy but ultimately expressed confidence in his ability to reform HHS.

"I got my concerns about RFK Jr. Let's not get too crazy. This guy is a lifelong Democrat. He said some pretty horrible things about [President Donald] Trump, a lot worse than anything I ever said, that's for sure," Sununu said.

However, Sununu emphasized Kennedy's ability to bring much-needed change to the department.

"He's come around, and he's going to bring the right disruption to that department," he said, adding that Kennedy's focus on health policy was a "huge win."

Sununu also pointed to broader concerns about fraud and corruption across the federal government.

"I think what you're going to see is [the Department of Justice is] going to keep finding things—not just efficiency, right? That's what we hoped. But the fraud and abuse is so much, and the corruption [is] so much bigger than what we thought," he said.

The former governor suggested that even greater revelations could come from scrutiny of the Department of Defense.

"Wait till they get to defense. Wait till RFK Jr. gets in there," he added.

Sununu lauded his praise when asked about his impression of the new administration.

"Three weeks in, a home run, home run. We've never seen anyone do in three weeks what these guys are doing. So, it's really hard to complain about them."

