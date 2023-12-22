Gov. Chris Sununu to Newsmax: Haley Resonates in New Hampshire

Chris Sununu, the Republican governor of New Hampshire, said Friday on Newsmax that GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley's message is resonating with his state's voters.

Joining "American Agenda," Sununu explained why he endorsed Haley for the Republican nomination earlier this month ahead of the New Hampshire primary scheduled for Jan. 23.

"Our primary goal was always to make this a one-on-one race for the primary — for the voters — for [former President Donald] Trump and somebody else, whoever that someone else was going to be.

"It's clearly Nikki Haley," he said. "There's just no question about that now. Not only does she have second [place] absolutely wrapped up and challenging Trump for first in winning this state, I think ... the momentum is carrying her to second place in Iowa."

Sununu suggested that Haley is doing so well in New Hampshire because of her "live free and die" messaging that hits home with the state, a "kind of lowercase 'L' libertarian thing where less government is better."

According to a FiveThirtyEight average of New Hampshire polls, Haley has the support of 25.8% of Republican primary voters — 18.3 percentage points behind Trump, who leads at 44.1%.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, meanwhile, is in third place — hauling in 11.1% of the vote. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stands below double digits in fourth, with 7.6%, followed by Vivek Ramaswamy, at 5.6%.

"She was gaining momentum even before I got on board with her. We're trying to throw a little gasoline on that fire," Sununu said. "But she believes in the concept of 'Let's get the power out of Washington. Let's let the states and the voters and the people have more say.'"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com