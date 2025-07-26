Chris Sununu to Newsmax: Maxwell Has 'a Deal to Be Made'

Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, has "a deal to be made," former New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told Newsmax Saturday.

Maxwell, the imprisoned former girlfriend of convicted sex offender Epstein, finished 1 1/2 days of interviews with Justice Department officials on Friday, answering questions "about 100 different people," her attorney said.

"She answered those questions honestly, truthfully, to the best of her ability," David Oscar Markus told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida, where Maxwell met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Sununu told "Saturday Report" that the Epstein matter could end up being a growing problem for President Donald Trump.

"Is it a distraction? I think the entire Epstein thing has become a terrible distraction for the president."

Sununu said the Epstein matter is something the administration cannot overlook.

"They know it's not going away, specifically with his base. And so they're going to try to find a way, either, you know, if the court isn't going to release and unseal the files, then they're going to find another way to do it."

What many legal analysts say is the top question surrounding the case is the names of people who were involved with Epstein's sex crimes. Sununu said how those names are released is key.

"I think they're just worried about if it comes out of the Department of Justice, then it could, you know, screw up other cases that they could have in the future.

"If Maxwell were to tell all, they can't really technically stop that. And it's not, quote unquote, their fault down the road. So I have no doubt that there's a potential deal here in some form," he said.

Sununu said he believes what is happening now is a step in Maxwell's plan to get out of prison following her conviction and sentencing.

"The fact that she's, you know, talking so much, answering all these questions, hourslong interview, and supposedly — at least it's hinted that — she's giving names."

It could be, said Sununu, the opening in what has been a wall preventing disclosure of information from Epstein case files.

"And so at some point, here's yet another avenue for a lot of this information that America has been, you know, dying for to come out."

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence and is housed at a low-security federal prison in Tallahassee. She was sentenced three years ago after being convicted of helping Epstein, a wealthy, well-connected financier, sexually abuse underage girls.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years and is being held at a federal prison in Florida following her conviction on charges of facilitating Epstein's abuse of underage victims.

Trump on Friday told reporters he has not entertained thoughts about a possible pardon for Maxwell. He also did not rule out that option.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com