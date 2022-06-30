Rep. Chris Stewart to Newsmax: US Can't Finance Ukraine Indefinitely

President Joe Biden, during this week's NATO summit, pledged more military aid for Ukraine, saying the assistance will continue, but Rep. Chris Stewart told Newsmax Thursday there should be limits about what that means.

"There is a limit to how much we can [give Ukraine], and there's a limit to how much we should and we need to be honest about that," the Utah Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "We can't present this argument to the world and Ukrainian leadership that we're going to fund this indefinitely. There will be a limit to how much the American people will fund it and there should be."

Stewart also criticized Biden for commenting about the Supreme Court's ruling overturning the Roe v. Wade decision, after the president told members of the media at the summit that the decision was "destabilizing" but that it doesn't affect the United States' standing on the world stage.

Biden also called on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

"The president is ignoring the fact that most of the EU, which he was addressing, has far more restrictive abortion laws than the United States," said Stewart. "Democrats want to make abortion legal right up to the moment of birth. In the EU, the common restriction is 11 weeks."

Biden also is continuing to blame inflation and the rising energy prices on Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Stewart, "We know that inflation and we know the gas prices went up dramatically before the invasion of Ukraine, and he can only differ and deflect for so long. The American people aren't stupid. They remember what prices were five or six months ago, and despite him, claiming otherwise, they understand the reality."

Meanwhile, Biden has a trip planned to Saudi Arabia to ask that oil production be increased but that is not the solution, said Stewart.

"The solution to increase domestic or product is to go back to the policies that we had two years ago and go back to when the day he was inaugurated and reopen the Keystone pipeline, reopen gas exploration in the west and in Alaska on the offshore production," said Stewart. "[Biden] could do those things in a day if you chose to, but instead, as you say he's going to Saudi Arabia, and he says, well, that's not the reason I'm going is to ask them to increase oil production. Well, the truth of it is that's one of the primary reasons he's going to meet with him."

The congressman added that he was in Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago, where he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudis are not inclined to increase oil production.

"Why do they feel that they would come to this administration who, by the way, said they should be treated as a pariah?" said Stewart. "Why would they feel it is their responsibility to increase production and to drive down the price of energy when it's the president's policies that drove up the price of energy in the first place?"

