Chris Eddy to Newsmax: Putin's Demands Unrealistic

Moscow's demands for a peace agreement with Ukraine remain "obviously unrealistic," casting doubt on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious about reaching a deal, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chris Eddy told Newsmax on Sunday.

"That's his opening gambit," Eddy said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "What it really comes down to is, Does Putin want a deal at all, or does he want to continue to grind this out on the ground?"

He added that it does not look like either side can win "without some exceptional help from outside parties, so it's going to be a slog for the foreseeable future."

Putin, Eddy continued, likely does not want that as his legacy.

"I think he would rather declare victory and try to obtain some territory," he said. "If Ukraine is willing to cede, rather than just continue to slog out for the next several years. Both sides have to be getting tired at this point, and it's going to have to come to some mutual agreement."

And without that agreement, Eddy added, "I don't think there's any purpose" for Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet "other than symbolism."

Putin's terms include ceding the entire eastern Donbas region, formally abandoning Ukraine's NATO aspirations, prohibiting Western troops from being stationed on Ukrainian soil, and granting Russia influence over Kyiv's future security guarantees.

Analysts say such conditions would effectively lock Ukraine into a diminished security posture under Moscow's control.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com