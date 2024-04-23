Chris Cabrera to Newsmax: Chinese Migrants 'State-Sponsored'

Chris Cabrera, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, expressed grave concerns about the ongoing surge in illegal border crossings, warning of potential consequences for national security with the influx of Chinese nationals.

In an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, Cabrera highlighted the concerning trends in immigration enforcement, saying, "Their tactics are beyond belief, as far as the government's concerned; and you know, as far as people coming over here from all over the world, they're coming because we're allowing it."

Cabrera told "Eric Bolling The Balance" lax enforcement is facilitating illegal immigration.

"Most of them don't even have to get smuggled anymore. So, we're doing the smuggler's work for him," he said. "We're bringing them in and just releasing them, putting them on a bus, or driving them where they need to go."

Regarding the origins of migrants, Cabrera said, "We've always had Chinese come through different parts of the border. ... So, of course, they're gonna take advantage of it."

"China is not actually an easy country just to leave while a citizen, you know, you have to get permission to leave, and, for people coming in these numbers, it's, yeah, it's gotta be state-sponsored," he added.

He also expressed skepticism about the motives of certain migrants.

"You can tell the difference between somebody that's coming to work and somebody ... with tattoos all over their face. ... Obviously, you're not coming for that type of work. It's just a big sham."

Cabrera lamented the impact of unchecked immigration on the integrity of the system, recounting encounters where migrants changed their stories upon realizing they were interacting with law enforcement.

Cabrera expressed his apprehension for the future.

"We're letting people in unchecked," he said. "There's ways to come in legally. Unfortunately, we're not enforcing that. We're letting them come in illegally and letting them go wherever and something bad is going to happen, and unfortunately, it probably is pretty soon."

