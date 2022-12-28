Border Patrol Council VP Cabrera to Newsmax: 'Never Seen Morale This Bad'

Chris Cabrera, the vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Newsmax on Wednesday that he's "never seen morale this bad" at the border.

Cabrera said on "John Bachman Now" that the Supreme Court order continuing Title 42 "most definitely is a Band-aid on a broken leg, and right now is the time with the end coming in sight, whether it's weeks or months away, something needs to be done by Congress and by the administration."

He added, "And I get it, it's the holidays, everybody wants to go on vacation, but when there's work to be done, there's work to be done. Our agents are out there every day. We'd expect the same from our leaders to get out there and find a fix to this problem before it's too late."

He later added, "In 21 years I've never seen morale this bad, not anywhere close to this bad. It's so far down in the toilet that it's a shame … and it's just getting worse daily. Agents are leaving as soon as they're able to retire. Agents that have only been in a few years are already looking for greener pastures at other agencies, and some are leaving law enforcement altogether because … in their eyes, it's just not worth it."