Father Alar to Newsmax: Hope Cardinals Are Guided by Holy Spirit, Not Politics

Father Chris Alar, the provincial superior of the Marian Fathers in the United States and Argentina, told Newsmax Monday that he wants the conclave to vote for a new Pope based on the Holy Spirit and not because of papal politics.

Alar told "National Report" he doesn't want people to think "Conclave," the Oscar-nominated film about the vote for a new Pope is how things play out in real life.

"That's not how it works," Alar said.

Pope Francis appointed over 100 of the 120 voting cardinals, and Alar hopes they will be led by the Holy Spriit and not feel obligated to follow in his teaching footsteps.

"We pray that these cardinals will remain their own persons, and most of all uphold the teaching of the church," Alar said. "Unfortunately, there's been a lot of confusion over the last several years with church teaching, and we pray that with this new Pope that some of that confusion will now be clarified and will stick to the teaching of the Catholic Church."

Alae said while the cardinals vote on a new Pope, they will not be able to communicate with the outside world.

"They are to have no communication, no technology. I commend them for that," Alar said. "No cellphones, no social media, no posting, no reading of posts. And the intent for that is to keep them free from influence. And we need these cardinals to only be influenced by the Holy Spirit, and not by some article from the secular news media or from other people who are texting them, trying to tell them what they should be looking for when voting for the next Holy Father."

