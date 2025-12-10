Father Alar to Newsmax: Cancel Culture Makes People Afraid to Say Jesus

Father Chris Alar told Newsmax on Wednesday he was outraged after a Catholic Church in Massachusetts decided to use its Nativity scene to send a message about Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The familiar figures of Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus in the Nativity display at St. Susanna Parish Catholic Church in Dedham were replaced with a sign implying the family had been rounded up by federal authorities.

A second sign was placed beneath the ICE sign reading, "The Holy Family is safe in the sanctuary of our Church. If you see ICE please call LUCE," followed by the church's telephone number.

"It's all the 'woke' philosophy which holds this antagonistic social theory," Alar, provincial superior of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception, said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"It's deconstructing language," Alar said. "It denies moral norms."

"It sees reality as just an incessant struggle between the oppressor and the oppressed. This is what ICE is, in their opinion," Alar added.

"But this is not the answer. It's class warfare instituted by Marxism and the hatred of the West and the church," Alar said.

"The West and the church is all that is standing in the way of the globalist agenda," he said. "With the church, people submit to God and not to the state.

"But in Marxism, this new world order, people must submit to the state, not to God. Thus the church has to be removed."

Alar said cancel culture has led to people being afraid to say anything and feeling silenced.

"In our cancel culture, teachers are afraid of the Founding Fathers, the name of Jesus, or proper pronouns," he said.

"Christians don't mean to offend when they say marriage is between a man and a woman," Alar continued. "That's simply God's law.

"But they're banned, were banned from social media, were fired from jobs, now even being physically assaulted because someone is offended when Christians simply want to practice their own religion."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com