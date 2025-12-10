WATCH TV LIVE

Father Alar to Newsmax: Cancel Culture Makes People Afraid to Say Jesus

By    |   Wednesday, 10 December 2025 09:13 PM EST

Father Chris Alar told Newsmax on Wednesday he was outraged after a Catholic Church in Massachusetts decided to use its Nativity scene to send a message about Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The familiar figures of Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus in the Nativity display at St. Susanna Parish Catholic Church in Dedham were replaced with a sign implying the family had been rounded up by federal authorities.

A second sign was placed beneath the ICE sign reading, "The Holy Family is safe in the sanctuary of our Church. If you see ICE please call LUCE," followed by the church's telephone number.

"It's all the 'woke' philosophy which holds this antagonistic social theory," Alar, provincial superior of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception, said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"It's deconstructing language," Alar said. "It denies moral norms."

"It sees reality as just an incessant struggle between the oppressor and the oppressed. This is what ICE is, in their opinion," Alar added.

"But this is not the answer. It's class warfare instituted by Marxism and the hatred of the West and the church," Alar said.

"The West and the church is all that is standing in the way of the globalist agenda," he said. "With the church, people submit to God and not to the state.

"But in Marxism, this new world order, people must submit to the state, not to God. Thus the church has to be removed."

Alar said cancel culture has led to people being afraid to say anything and feeling silenced.

"In our cancel culture, teachers are afraid of the Founding Fathers, the name of Jesus, or proper pronouns," he said.

"Christians don't mean to offend when they say marriage is between a man and a woman," Alar continued. "That's simply God's law.

"But they're banned, were banned from social media, were fired from jobs, now even being physically assaulted because someone is offended when Christians simply want to practice their own religion."

