Rep. Chip Roy to Newsmax: Border 'Overrun' by WH's 'Incompetence'

Former President Donald Trump's visit to the southern border Wednesday shed light on the fact Texas is "getting overrun by incompetence in this administration," according to Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

Trump's visit brought "someone that was running the executive branch to ensure that our border's secure for the people who live here in Texas – the ranchers and the people in the communities that are now getting overrun by incompetence in this administration," Roy told Wednesday's "Spicer & Co."

"But also the migrants who seek to come here, who are getting abused, while Democrats pat themselves on the back for being compassionate. And we watch little girls, women getting raped and abused and being put into the sex trafficking business, literally as we speak."

Because the Biden administration cannot take the time to address the border crisis in McAllen, Texas, Roy told co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith it is time for the state to take border matters into their own hands.

"This is getting to the level where Texas is going to have to start stepping up and saying, 'enough,' right," Roy said. "We're going to take care of this. This is getting to a fever pitch in our communities, our lives, our ranches, our kids, our safety that's at stake."

President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris, the designated border czar, just do not "care" about southern Texas, having made one cursory trip to El Paso, Texas, last week.

"What we saw today was a president who actually understands, that cares about getting it right – and contrast that with Vice President Harris, who only found time to pit stop in El Paso en route to Los Angeles, 750 miles away from where McAllen is, where the actual crisis is," Roy continued.

"So, today you have Gov. [Greg] Abbott, former President Trump, about probably 15-20, maybe more of my colleagues in the United States Congress, a bunch of members of the Texas legislature, who came to where the crisis actually is."

Roy downplayed any potential benefit of Biden eventually coming to the crisis-hit border area of southern Texas.

"If it's just going to be another show stop like what we saw out of the vice president, I'm not sure how much value that actually adds," he said. "It would just give them the excuse that they quote 'visited the border,' and I'm not sure frankly, but if the president showed up to the border if he would know which side of the border was ours and which was Mexico's.

"I mean, frankly, it's absolutely astonishing: They don't care what's actually happening to real Texans, what's happening to real people, what's happening to real migrants."

And forget Democrats joining with Republicans to support a strong border wall now. They have degraded its value to their base for far too long, Roy said.

"Unfortunately, that's been politicized so much that none of my Democrat colleagues really will talk to us about its importance, even though it works – and in fact, in El Paso, where the vice president went there is, in fact a fairly large wall running through El Paso, which is working, which was done by, hmm, a Democrat.

"A previous Democrat congressman there was working with Republicans to get that done back when Democrats actually understood the border security was the duty of the elected officials to make sure a sovereign nation is secure."

Ultimately, Democrats are going to have to step forward and decide to start enforcing immigration laws, Roy lamented, noting Biden's vow this summer to end Title 42 border restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's the only tool that we've allowed CBP, border patrol to continue to use to stop the flow," Roy said. "And the Democrats, President Biden is allegedly getting rid of that in July.

"And if that happens about half of all of these numbers that have been currently being held at the border are going to be caught and released into our country."

Roy said the road map to stemming illegal mass migration to the U.S. was already laid out by the Trump administration.

"We can solve all of this in a week, I promise you," Roy concluded. "And then you just spend the rest of this year finishing building the wall, and we could have a secure border, we could have immigrants come here, and we gotta have a safe country."

