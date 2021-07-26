Rep. Chip Roy to Newsmax: DOJ, Pelosi 'All Too Happy' to Abuse Power

Not only is the Biden administration "asleep at the switch" on holding China and governors who imposed nursing home COVID-19 mandates accountable, it is also politicizing justice in America with respect to Jan. 6, according to Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on Newsmax.

"I've sent a number of letters [to the Justice Department] specifically asking about the 500-something arrested or charged Americans with respect to Jan. 6: No response," Roy told Monday's "Spicer & Co." "I don't think we'll get the courtesy of response."

Roy, a GOP member of the House Judiciary Committee, rebuked the abuse of power by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the Jan. 6 Select Committee, the Biden administration, Democrat majorities in Congress, and the Justice Department.

"This is a radical, politicized Department of Justice," Roy told co-hosts Lyndsay Keith and guest host Seth Denson filling in for Sean Spicer. "They want to remake elections in the name of wokeness – in the name of voter suppression, they want to take over state elections.

"The Department of Justice is all too happy right now to use their power to be able to do those things, but ignore what we've seen happen with respect to the elderly and the nursing homes in New York and what the governor did there."

The Justice Department has dropped the investigations of New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other states in their mandating nursing homes to take in COVID-19 patients at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite widespread, early knowledge older Americans were most vulnerable to serious infections and death.

Democrats controlling Congress and the White House are putting Americans under "constant attack," according to Roy.

"When we're talking about Speaker Pelosi, can you imagine a universe in which the United States is under more of a constant attack, our people under a more daily barrage, than what we're getting out of the Democrat left?"

The Jan. 6 Selection Committee is unnecessary and "clearly politicized," he added.

"There's no need for this select committee, which is clearly politicized effort," Roy continued. "Speaker Pelosi made her choice. She attacked Jim Jordan, she attacked Jim Banks after the leader, Minority Leader [Kevin] McCarthy put forward in good faith members for the committee.

"I voted against this committee because it was very clear that it was political right out of the gate."

Roy said there are far more pressing issues for Congress to be considering than rehashing the protest, although he called it an "18-month political gift that Nancy Pelosi is giving us."

He said Pelosi exposed her agenda by rejecting Rep. Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., for the Jan. 6 committee and including anti-Trump GOP members: Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Roy stopped short of saying those GOP members aligning with Pelosi on the committee should be pulled from all Republican committee posts in the House, instead leaving their seats up to voters to decide in 2022.

"Those two were putting themselves on an island, and I think the American people will have something to say about that at the appropriate time," Roy concluded.

