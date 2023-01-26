Rep. Roy: DirecTV Action Proves Conservative Media Being Targeted

It is obvious "conservative media networks are being targeted," according to Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Hopefully, this will get resolved, if you guys keep putting the pressure on them," Roy told host Rob Schmitt. "We're making our feelings known to those who need to hear it. This is the kind of the thing the American people are tired of. They see these threats [from liberals] — they just keep getting targeted."

There is "too much collusion" taking place among Democrats, bureaucratic agencies, and Big Tech.

"And these are all things happening in real time, and the American people are sick of getting rolled over," Roy added.

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a cost-cutting measure — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all get paid hefty license fees.

Newsmax was seeking a small fee, as the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel.

Action You Can Take to Fight AT&T DirecTV's Censorship:

1. If you are a DirecTV customer call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air, or you can CANCEL!

[When you speak to a live operator, let them know you are aware NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.]

If you are an AT&T customer for any of their products or services, call them and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX or you will cancel. Call AT&T toll free at 888-855-2338 .

2. Call your Member of Congress or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T and DirecTV's censorship of conservative media like NEWSMAX!

3. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.