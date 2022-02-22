Rep. Chip Roy to Newsmax: Southern 'Border Still Wide Open'

The southern border is "still wide open," and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Newsmax he is fed up with the federal government not doing anything to secure them.

"[I'm] down here with five members of Congress, four others including myself, and then five from the Texas Legislature, meeting with ranchers, meeting with Border Patrol, meeting with [Department of Homeland Security], and look, the border's still wide open," Roy told Tuesday's "Spicer & Co." "Everybody's focused rightly on some of the concerns in Ukraine, I understand that, but we got 1,000 people a day coming through just right here in the Del Rio sector, and that means there's loads of fentanyl pouring into our communities."

Roy said ranchers are seeing their fences cut and livestock getting out, their houses in the area are being "overrun," with a record for January of 154,000 illegal border crossings, according to Customs and Border Protection.

"They're in danger," Roy said. "They're tired of having no support and no help from Washington, D.C. Texas is trying to step up their doing their part by, you know, putting [Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Guard] down there trying to help, but it's a little bit of a band aid on a gunshot wound."

Roy said he is frustrated by both Republicans and Democrats in Congress who constantly talk about the border crisis, but then do nothing to ease the situation and secure the border.

"We need to actually step up and fight, and I'm going to say my message to Republicans in Washington: 'Get off your butt; stand up for a secure border,'" Roy said. "I'm sick of it. I mean, honestly, [it's the] most embarrassing thing I've ever seen: Republicans pretending like they care about the border, when they don't."

He also called out the Democrats' "compassion" for the illegal immigrants, by doing nothing while hundreds of dead migrant bodies are found throughout the southern Texas counties along the border.

"You've got all sorts of migrants' dead bodies being found in counties all across south Texas," he said. "Brooke County, 119 dead bodies; here in Del Rio sector just since Oct. 1: 26 dead migrants trying to come across the Rio Grande. Where's all the compassion among my Democratic colleagues about migrants?"

He said the country needs to be able to "walk and chew gum" at the same time, addressing concerns in the world, while securing our own borders.

"I wish that the leadership of this country, on both sides of the aisle gave a wit about border security in America as much as they're focused on Ukraine," he said. "We can pay attention to what's going on in eastern Europe, but we should have been standing up against [Vladimir] Putin a long time ago. Now, right here in America, we have cartels, who are carrying out their lives [just] as much as Putin is endangering American people."

