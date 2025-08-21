Rep. Chip Roy to Newsmax: Texas GOP Fighting Fire With Fire

By creating five new congressional seats favorable to Republicans, the Lone Star State is simply doing what Democrat-led states have been doing for years, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"It was great to see the Legislature passed the maps," Roy said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "It's obviously something that was important to President [Donald] Trump and his administration. Watching all the wailing and gnashing of teeth by [California] Gov. [Gavin] Newsom and all of these leftists and these other states is pretty ironic given the radical nature of their states."

Roy, who announced he is running for Texas attorney general, pointed out Massachusetts has no Republicans in Congress and said blue states like Illinois and California are also heavily gerrymandered.

The Texas congressman said Democrats often use the Voting Rights Acts to justify their congressional maps.

"They use racial gerrymandering as an excuse to achieve their political aims and to advance their Marxist agenda," Roy said. "And now they're upset because Texas is basically saying, 'We're not going to unilaterally disarm and allow the United States to be misrepresented, because these radical progressives have totally gerrymandered their states.' President Trump and now Republicans here in Texas were fighting fire with fire. And that's a good thing."

