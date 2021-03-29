Rep. Chip Roy to Newsmax TV: Biden 'Opposite of Compassionate' on Border

The Biden administration has hailed its immigration policies as more "humane" and "compassionate," but really the open U.S. southern border is fueling profit to the Mexican drug cartels' human and drug trafficking, according to Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on Newsmax TV.

"Cartels have operational control of our border," Roy told Monday's "Stinchfield," which featured Newsmax White House correspondent Logan Ratick watching migrants come out of a Rio Grande path to turn themselves in to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents in McAllen, Texas.

"The Biden administration pretends like this is somehow compassionate – when it is the opposite of compassionate to fuel this cartel-driven profiting on the back of human beings," Roy added to host Grant Stinchfield.

Roy rebuked the Biden administration marching orders for CBP agents to merely catch and release immigrations crossing the border illegally, sending them to "processing facilities" instead of border detention centers, as was customary during the Trump administration's catch and detain policies.

"It's nothing more than a processing facility, right," Roy said of the new procedures. "It's not border protection; it's not securing our border. It's literally processing human beings to be released into our country."

Roy even told the story of one recent migrant being paid $4,000 to come to the U.S. with the goal of working in the California vineyards, but he instead was headed into cartel-driven slave labor.

The border situation is more than a challenge, it is a crisis, Roy concluded, blaming President Joe Biden for putting up a welcome sign and vowing to restore catch and release for illegal immigrants.

"This is the direct result of an administration that is basically just put up a great big neon sign saying, 'come on in,' despite the fact that it's a grave danger to the children and the families who are being exploited by cartels," Roy said.

