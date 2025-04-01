Rep. Roy to Newsmax: SAVE Act Stalled in House

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the SAVE Act, the bill that would make it a requirement to hold citizenship to vote in federal elections, was stalled in the House after nine Republicans sided with Democrats to make way for a decision on proxy voting.

"We actually voted" the legislation "out of Rules Committee today to vote on it again this week, so we can send it over as a stand-alone [bill]," Roy said on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"And then, to your point, I think we should try to attach it to something moving so we can force Senate action. Unfortunately, that died on the House floor today because nine of our Republican colleagues sided with Democrats to say that should have proxy voting and allow members to vote who are not present. And they thought it was more important to do that than to move the SAVE Act or to move, for example, an injunctions bill that we also had in the rules package today that would help clamp down on these rogue judges."

