Rep. Roy to Newsmax: 'The Man for 2024' Is DeSantis

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy endorsed GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Newsmax.

"Former President [Donald] Trump did an excellent job coming in and identifying all the problems. He was the man for 2016," Roy told "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Monday. "But I believe the man for 2024 is Ron DeSantis.

"He's my friend," Roy continued, "and he has a demonstrated track record of securing the border and working to fight to do so. ... He has passed laws in Florida to deal with making sure that migrants are kicked out of Florida if they're breaking laws, and put in jail. They can't get IDs. He's doing a great job, and he should be the nominee for Republicans in 2024."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com