Rep. Roy to Newsmax: 'The Man for 2024' Is DeSantis

By    |   Monday, 20 November 2023 10:10 PM EST

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy endorsed GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Newsmax.

"Former President [Donald] Trump did an excellent job coming in and identifying all the problems. He was the man for 2016," Roy told "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Monday. "But I believe the man for 2024 is Ron DeSantis.

"He's my friend," Roy continued, "and he has a demonstrated track record of securing the border and working to fight to do so. ... He has passed laws in Florida to deal with making sure that migrants are kicked out of Florida if they're breaking laws, and put in jail. They can't get IDs. He's doing a great job, and he should be the nominee for Republicans in 2024."

