Rep. Chip Roy to Newsmax: Dems Trying to Silence RFK Jr.

Democrats are trying to silence Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy told Newsmax, calling their performance during Thursday's hearing held by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government a prime example of how "they do not want the truth to be heard."

"My Democratic colleagues were on full display," Roy said while appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance" on Thursday. "They want to silence anybody who dissents. And in fact, in a hearing today about dissent and about silencing dissent, they tried to silence Robert F. Kennedy Jr., because they don't want the American people to know the truth.

"They don't want the American people to know the truth about COVID vaccines. They don't want us to question COVID vaccines. But importantly, they don't want people to know the truth about everything they've been doing to silence anybody who disagrees with them," he continued.

The Texas congressman cited Hunter Biden's laptop, "where we saw the collusion with Big Tech to shut down a story before an election that very well would have had an impact in that election" as another example of Democrats' actions to suppress information. He also referred to how they tried to put a negative spin Kennedy's 2021 tweet about the death of baseball legend Hank Aaron, which he noted came shortly after he had received a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Kennedy was talking about COVID vaccines," Roy said about Kennedy's tweet. "Whether he's right or wrong, [the Democrats] didn't care. They didn't want us to debate it. They got Twitter to shut it down within four minutes. They've gone after him. They deplatformed him and his presidential launch on YouTube. He didn't even talk about vaccines [on YouTube], and they still deplatformed them."

Roy mentioned that he had "a great exchange" with Kennedy at Thursday's hearing.

"I talked to him about what he was trying to do, to expose how [former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony] Fauci and all of the higher-ups in the administration ... were trying to hide the fact that they didn't have any real good tests that were performed prior to the vaccine going out. They didn't follow the right standards, and he exposed it. And he had ... to go to [the Department of Health & Human Services] and sue them to demonstrate. And they finally wrote a letter and said, 'Yeah, you're right. We don't really have that information.'

"It's ridiculous, and the American people need to see it and know it."

Roy also took issue with Democrats grilling Kennedy at the hearing over reported comments he had made that the COVID-19 vaccine was ethnically targeted to affect whites and Blacks, and spare Ashkenazi Jews and the Chinese.

Kennedy spoke with Greta Van Susteren about it Thursday night while appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." He was still angry about what happened at the hearing, telling her, "I've been smeared using phrases that were taken completely out of context and attributing meanings to them that I never intended, and it's a way of censoring me."

"They literally believe the American people are going to buy into the idea that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is an antisemite. That is complete and total garbage," Roy said. "I don't know him that well, but he's devoted a life trying to help Israel. He's devoted a life trying to help kids. He's fought for environmental protections.

"Agree, disagree, but what he's trying to do is raise an issue and a question using an NIH [National Institutes of Health] study. [Rep.] Thomas Massie held up the study that talked about the implications for race with respect to vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines. And it would be malpractice to not seek the truth on what the impact is on race.

"They don't want us to know the truth. They don't want us to pursue the truth on the vaccines."

