Rep. Roy to Newsmax: We 'Have an Obligation' to Pursue Evidence

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that congressional Republicans "have an obligation" to pursue the evidence to see if President Joe Biden was involved in influence peddling while serving as vice president in the Obama White House.

"We have an obligation here," Roy said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "People have asked me about this. Why would we impeach Joe Biden if we have Kamala Harris waiting in the wings? Well, I'll tell you why. We have a duty. We have a duty to enforce the law. This administration has engaged in what appears to be the highest level of corruption perhaps ever seen in the White House. We have an obligation to do something about that."

"What we're trying to do is see whether or not Joe Biden was basically selling access to the vice president of the United States and the White House," he added. "We have an obligation to go pursue that."

With his chamber not in session until next week, Roy said he thinks members of the House "ought to be in D.C. doing our job," which, as he sees it, is to "check this administration."

"That's what this is all about," he said. "Holding them accountable. Nobody sent me to Washington to be a rubber stamp for the status quo and to continue doing what this administration is doing to the American people."

"They [the Biden administration] should have to talk to the moms that I sat with last week in my own district where they've lost their own kids," he continued. "My friend Stephanie, who lost her son, Tucker. My friend Janelle, who lost her son, Noah – all in the last couple of years. It's absolutely tragic. And now they want to try to use that to say if we dare try to hold them accountable for the open borders that are causing that mess and that crisis that somehow we're going to undermine the ability to stop fentanyl? That's absurd. You know what it really shows? They're afraid. They know if Republicans go after them for all that they are doing to the American people, they're losing. So, Republicans need to be in town and hold the line."

When asked if House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., agrees with him, Roy said that he's "been having the conversations that we need to have with the speaker's office."

"I think the speaker is doing what most of my colleagues are doing, which has been being out in their districts talking to the constituents," he said. "I talked to 10 of my colleagues today, every one of them hearing a very loud, united voice from the American people they represent, that they're sick of it – sick of the status quo. Kevin's hearing the same thing."

"We have a job to do, and we need to be united as Republicans, but I'm not going to listen to the normal D.C. swamp excuse machine," he continued. "'Oh, we can't do the impeachment inquiry if we're engaged in a debate over government funding.' You mean in 2013 when we had a government shutdown, and we had the House still engaging in many hearings? It's complete nonsense. The people saying that are just using excuses."

