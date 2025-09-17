Rep. Roy to Newsmax: Dems Political Violence 'Purposeful, Organized'

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, warned Wednesday on Newsmax that recent political violence is part of a deliberate effort by Democrats and allied groups to undermine U.S. law and security, saying the threat must be investigated and exposed.

Roy said Democrats are deliberately fueling organized political violence in America, calling it "purposeful, coordinated, and well-financed" during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"It was great to have Kash Patel there putting Democrats in their place," Roy said, referencing Tuesday’s heated Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where FBI Director Kash Patel clashed with Democratic senators over the agency’s handling of the Charlie Kirk assassination investigation.

Roy tied the violence to broader Democratic policies on immigration, law enforcement, and security.

"You [Rob Schmitt] rightly point out Democrats were ignoring the abuses on immigrants, on the American people, Texans, friends of mine, girls like Jocelyn Nungaray who was murdered at the hands of gangs.

"This was all happening on the Biden watch, all happening on the Democrat watch, because they had a coordinated effort to take on our way of life and to undermine freedom, undermine the rule of law, and undermine security."

The Texas lawmaker pointed to funding sources and networks he said were driving left-wing violence.

"We need to focus on following the money and following the people who are organizing all of this. George Soros is well-known. He’s funding a lot of it."

"But go look at the tentacles. Go look at the organizations," Roy said, citing a recent report from the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund that outlined connections between progressive prosecutors and activist groups.

"These aren’t DAs that are one-offs, a radical leftist who just wakes up one day deciding not to enforce the law," Roy continued.

"It’s an organized effort to undermine the rule of law and attack Western civilization, whether it’s the advance of Shariah, whether it’s putting criminals on the street, whether it’s open borders, coordinating with the United Nations, or anyone else.

"It’s purposeful, it’s organized, it’s well funded, and we need to identify it."

Roy also criticized organizations such as the Southern Poverty Law Center, saying its targeting of conservative groups had inspired past violence.

"They put the Family Research Council on the map. They got shot at a decade ago.

"Then they put a target on Charlie Kirk and a bunch of our other friends. And now you see what’s happening. It’s purposeful, and it needs to be exposed."

His remarks come as President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans weigh new steps to investigate and counter what they describe as a surge in left-wing violence following Kirk’s assassination.

A group of more than 30 House Republicans is urging Speaker Mike Johnson to form a select committee with subpoena power to probe the funding and coordination behind such attacks.

