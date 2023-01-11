Rep. Roy to Newsmax: Biden Admin Believes in 'New World Liberal Order' With Open Borders

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, says the Biden administration believes in a "new world liberal order where anybody can come across our border any time they want."

"Everything that they're doing, like every other policy of this administration, is the exact opposite of what you should do if you're the president of the United States and if you care about sovereignty and security, the well-being of the American people or even the well-being of the migrants who seek to come here," Roy said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Spicer & Co." following President Joe Biden's visit to Mexico.

"It's absurd. You open up the flow, you encourage more people to come, they will be abused by the cartels, they will be endangered, and our border patrol will continue to be overwhelmed, outmanned, outgunned, and the American people will still be dying from fentanyl poisoning."

Biden on Tuesday during a visit to Mexico City defended his handling of the border and thanked Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for agreeing to take up to 30,000 migrants back. He also said he was "trying to make it easier for people to get here."

Obrador praised Biden for being the first U.S. leader "in a very long time" not to build additional walls at the border.

Roy said the Biden administration "doesn't care" about Americans.

"They don't care about sovereignty. They believe in a new world liberal order where anybody can come across our border anytime they want. The fact is, I've gone to the Rio Grande hundreds of times in my life, I've gone and talked to migrants dozens of times since I've been in Congress, and I've talked to people and they're coming here for a better way of life. God bless them," he said.

"I don't blame them. But you can't allow that to occur without endangering us and them. We should change it," he added.

