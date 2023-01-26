Rep. Roy: DirecTV Action Proves Conservative Media Being Targeted

It is obvious "conservative media networks are being targeted," according to Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Hopefully, this will get resolved, if you guys keep putting the pressure on them," Roy told host Rob Schmitt.

"We're making our feelings known to those who need to hear it. This is the kind of the thing the American people are tired of. They see these threats [from liberals] — they just keep getting targeted."

There is "too much collusion" taking place among Democrats, bureaucratic agencies, and Big Tech, he said.

"And these are all things happening in real time, and the American people are sick of getting rolled over," Roy added.

AT&T/DirecTV has claimed the step was a cost-cutting measure over licensing fees demanded by Newsmax. AT&T made a similar claim last year when it deplatformed conservative OAN.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy noted that less-successful liberal channels "even with tiny ratings, get fees" from the satellite service.

Ruddy has called the removal “a blatant act of political censorship.”

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings, and all get paid hefty license fees. Newsmax was seeking a small fee as the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel.

Former President Trump earlier this week called AT&T/DirecTV’s canceling of Newsmax ‘disgusting’ and urged supporters to cancel both DirecTV and AT&T services, including wireless and cellphones.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we’re still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV’s censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.