Rep. Chip Roy to Newsmax: Dems Show Deep Division on Charlie Kirk Vote

Texas Rep. Chip Roy told Newsmax on Wednesday that Democrats' refusal to support a House resolution honoring assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk illustrates the depth of political division in the country.

"I do think that speaks volumes about the state of the division in our country," Roy said in a phone interview with "National Report."

He contrasted the outcome with earlier votes in which Republicans joined Democrats to denounce violence against Minnesota lawmakers, despite policy disagreements.

Special: Charlie's Final Work: 'Read, Internalize, Share' This! See More Here.

Roy noted that more lawmakers opposed or abstained on the measure than voted for it, with 96 Democrats voting no or present compared to 95 members who voted yes. The resolution condemned political violence and recognized Kirk's influence as both a political and spiritual leader.

Roy said Democrats' refusal to support the resolution shows how partisan divides extend even to efforts to condemn political violence. He added that groups aligned with the left, including the Southern Poverty Law Center and Antifa, have sought to discredit conservatives like Kirk.

"They all like to hide behind the veneer of being, you know, puppies and kittens and rainbows and 'aren't we nice,' and 'oh, you conservatives, you hate everybody,' " Roy said. "They tried to label Charlie Kirk as a hater. This is a man of faith who was out engaging with people, when in fact, there are a lot of these groups that hate our way of life. They hate the rule of law. They hate sovereignty. They hate law enforcement."

Roy said that is why he introduced a resolution and letter calling for a select committee to investigate political groups that he argues have fueled hostility toward law enforcement. He tied the debate back to the Dallas ICE office shooting, saying the incident reflects a climate of disrespect toward law enforcement.

"We've disrespected ICE so much that whoever did this thought that this was the proper place to go, carry out whatever criminal or political or whatever motive that they had. And that can't be. We've got to stand with our law enforcement community and for the rule of law," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com