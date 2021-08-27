Rep. Roy to Newsmax: Congress Must Take Action on Biden, Blinken

Rep. Chip Roy Friday demanded that Congress take action against President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for the decisions that culminated in the deadly terror attack at the Kabul airport, telling Newsmax that Blinken must either resign or face impeachment proceedings for his "incompetent actions."

"When he abandoned our men and women in uniform, vacated Bagram (Air Base) and left that base wide open, you damn well believe that Congress needs to take action against him and against Secretary Blinken," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We need the brass at the Pentagon to be talking about what their hands in all of this are as well."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should be calling Congress into session, said Roy, and members should be voting on a resolution to condemn Biden's actions and to demand the president "tell us exactly what his counterterrorism strategy is going to be now that he abandoned Bagram Air Base."

Congress also must demand that Biden "go out and hunt down and kill those involved (in the bombing) but more importantly that he lay waste to anybody involved with it, and that we need to make sure that we are going to do everything else from now on our terms," he added.

And further, Congress should be demanding that Blinken either resign or "we should impeach him."

"What he has been doing is completely incompetent," said Roy. "We need to have hearings to talk through what the DOD told the president and what caused the president to take these ridiculous actions that are making this country weaker and endangering our men and women in uniform, as we saw happen yesterday."

Roy noted that he wasn't in the military but is, "like most Americans," a person who benefited from their sacrifice.

"There is a generation of us who were ready to take up the mantle and lead with pride and lead with strength that we're going to defend America's interests," said Roy. "I just want every veteran to know what they've done the last 20 years and keeping us safe. We stand with you, He also questioned the administration's priorities, particularly since Pelosi called Congress in to vote on the $3.5 trillion "boondoggle for radical leftist polices" spending bill rather than to focus on the growing situation in Afghanistan.

"I think this administration is run by and kowtows to a bunch of academic leftists like the Squad," said Roy. "This is a bunch of radical leftist socialist nonsense. We don't need this kind of thing. This is why you don't give the keys to the car to people like this to put (Biden) in the White House, much less to watch your house for the weekend."

