Rep. Roy to Newsmax: Congress Must Stop Funding Elite Institutions

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas., told Newsmax on Wednesday that one immediate way to force colleges to address the rise of antisemitism on campuses is "to stop funding these institutions."

Earlier in the day, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government held a hearing to examine antisemitic activity on college campuses throughout the country and the responses by both federal and university leaders.

Roy indicated Congress needs to start using the power of purse in order to force college administrators to do something about the rampant antisemitism that has paralyzed many U.S. universities over the last month.

"We’ve got to stop giving them fat tax breaks. Harvard sits on a $50 billion endowment — $50 billion. Most of that they get tax free earnings. UPenn has a $20 billion endowment. Why are we allowing them to get billions of dollars of federal grants?" he asked during an appearance on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Roy noted that the students who testified earlier in the day were "extremely on point" in calling out the current state of the American university.

"I think that’s the most important part of all of this is demonstrating how far off the mark they are from where the American people are and how much they are the ones that perpetuating a culture in which our Jewish brothers and sisters in American do not feel safe being on a campus," Roy added.

