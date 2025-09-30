Rep. Roy to Newsmax: GOP Is Winning, Dems Just Stalling

With a government shutdown looming, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said on Newsmax on Tuesday that Democrats are picking a political fight over the proposed continuing resolution because they have "nothing to run on," while Republicans are winning by advancing their policy agenda.

Roy accused Democrats of manufacturing a budget fight to cover up a lack of accomplishments, as Congress inched closer to a potential government shutdown Tuesday night.

Roy, a member of the House Rules and Budget Committees, on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," said Democrats are blocking progress on spending bills passed by the GOP-controlled House.

"Brinkmanship is one of the ways that we try to get things done in Washington, depending on which side you're on," Roy said. "In this case, I think Democrats have walked themselves into a bit of a boxed canyon.

"You know, we did our job. We passed a seven-week funding bill about two weeks ago. Democrats rejected that, and now they're blustering about coming up tonight and saying they're going to go into shutdown."

Roy argued that the House's continuing resolution was merely an extension of President Joe Biden's budget, but that Republicans were willing to accept it temporarily.

"For me, holding spending at current levels, even if they were Biden's levels, when I've got Donald Trump and Russ Vought deciding how it's all being administered, I'm pretty comfortable doing that because it's a win," he said. "We're doing our job in the Senate. Democrats are blocking it."

Roy also dismissed Democrats' push for healthcare subsidies, which have emerged as a sticking point in negotiations. Senate Democrats want to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies enacted during the pandemic, which are set to expire at the end of the year.

"Yes, separate from the funding bill by Democrat votes only because Republicans didn't have anything to do with it, they set up an extension of COVID-era subsidies," Roy said. "So, COVID-era subsidies that were going to expire at the end of this year? Yes. But those subsidies are going to be $40 billion going into the pockets of insurance companies every year, even after COVID.

"We don't think that's a good idea. We think that's harming the average American's ability to afford health insurance or healthcare."

Roy said Democrats are also seeking to restore Medicaid provisions that Republicans previously restricted.

"What they want to say is they want money to insurance companies, money to illegal aliens," Roy said. "They want to continue the status quo with no work requirements. But yet at the same time, they want to shut the government down to achieve those things.

"Because here's the truth, they don't have anything to run on. They're trying to pick a fight because we've been kicking their bottoms on border security, restoring the Pentagon to being non-woke, getting rid of DEI and critical race theory, getting the government to function again, firing bureaucrats.

"They don't want to do any of that. And they know they need something to run on."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com