Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China Wants 'an Accident' to Lead to War

While China knows better than to kill or start a war, they are sending "trial balloons" and provoking so someone else might touch off a world war, China expert Gordon Chang warned Saturday on Newsmax.

"We have to be ready for conflict at any time, and it's not just Xi Jinping waking up and saying, 'I want to invade Taiwan' or do something, it's the possibility of those dangerous intercepts that China is causing in the South China Sea and East China Sea — one of them leads to an accident that leads to death," Chang told "Saturday Report."

"So really what we're talking about right now as the possibility of accidental conflict, because China wants to cause an accident. They want to kill. They know better, but they really want to go to war."

President Joe Biden and his administration have been going with an appeasement approach that just is not curbing Chinese saber-rattling, Chang told host Rita Cosby.

"You should always believe when your adversary or enemy tells you something," Chang said. "You know that trial balloon? That really was a show of utter disrespect for the United States — that they think that they could fly that large object over our Air Force bases, over our strategic nuclear deterrence sites."

"And so really what we have is a Chinese regime that thinks the U.S. is no longer a factor. That's going to, I think, encourage them to do something really, really destructive."

The fact there have been four previously unreported Chinese spy balloons over the U.S, including one over an American warship is just "stunning" to Chang.

"It is stunning, Rita, and it's not just the president," he told Cosby. "It's also the senior leadership of the Pentagon, both in uniform and civilians who don't understand the nature of the challenge from China.

"And therefore they're not taking the steps that they need to defend us with urgency. So this is a failure in the Pentagon as well as in the Oval Office."

Biden's pushing of leftist ideology has made the world less safe in other hemispheres, too, Chang concluded.

"This is a rapid collapse of American foreign policy, and we have never seen this in our lifetime — and it's largely, I think, because the Biden administration is supporting Chinese foreign policies that are attacking us," Chang said. "You know the reason why we have a leftist in Brazil is because the Biden team worked to make sure that he got elected. They really were very much against his predecessor and competitor, [Jair] Bolsonaro.

"So really, what we have is the fruit of Biden's foreign policy, so we should have to understand that the problems start in the Oval Office."

