×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: china | us | colleges | house | gop | biden | docs

Rep. Good to Newsmax: GOP Bill Would 'Expose' US Funding Ties With China

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Monday, 30 January 2023 03:37 PM EST

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., appeared on Newsmax Monday to discuss the merits of his new House legislation — the "No Taxpayer Funding for the Chinese Communist Party Act" — which could become a national security tool for the U.S. government, in terms of monitoring China's potentially corrosive influence with American agencies and companies.

"As we hear about the threat of a possible conflict with China, what we do know is that we ought to have the strongest possible military and not be focused on woke initiatives and climate initiatives that have weakened our military," said Good, while appearing on "American Agenda."

"And second, we ought to not be allowing China to have access to our intelligence, our national security" and sensitive government research, added Good, a member of the House Freedom Caucus.

From Good's perspective, this bill would "expose" and potentially "prohibit" the funding of future research executed by U.S. officials that directly benefits the Chinese government.

"Why would we be allowing our institutions of higher learning to accept donations of millions of dollars of investment from the Chinese Communist Party?" Good asked.

Good wondered how the Penn Biden Center — the same Washington D.C.-based think tank that stored President Joe Biden's first unearthed batch of classified documents, at a time when Biden was vice president, a position that holds no powers of declassification — could possibly "receive $55 million in donations" from the Chinese Communist Party, without any U.S. government oversight?

Good asked if the first trove of uncovered classified materials were taken by Biden as a means of protecting his family, or possibly the Chinese government.

The new legislation would require the U.S. attorney general to submit a regular report to Congress, outlining how much the Chinese government benefits from U.S. research.

"How is this threatening our national security?" asked Good, while reiterating the need for such a bill in the Republican-controlled House.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., appeared on Newsmax to discuss the merits of his new House legislation, which could become a national security tool for the government, in terms of monitoring China's potentially corrosive influence with American agencies and companies.
china, us, colleges, house, gop, biden, docs
363
2023-37-30
Monday, 30 January 2023 03:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved