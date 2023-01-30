Rep. Good to Newsmax: GOP Bill Would 'Expose' US Funding Ties With China

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., appeared on Newsmax Monday to discuss the merits of his new House legislation — the "No Taxpayer Funding for the Chinese Communist Party Act" — which could become a national security tool for the U.S. government, in terms of monitoring China's potentially corrosive influence with American agencies and companies.

"As we hear about the threat of a possible conflict with China, what we do know is that we ought to have the strongest possible military and not be focused on woke initiatives and climate initiatives that have weakened our military," said Good, while appearing on "American Agenda."

"And second, we ought to not be allowing China to have access to our intelligence, our national security" and sensitive government research, added Good, a member of the House Freedom Caucus.

From Good's perspective, this bill would "expose" and potentially "prohibit" the funding of future research executed by U.S. officials that directly benefits the Chinese government.

"Why would we be allowing our institutions of higher learning to accept donations of millions of dollars of investment from the Chinese Communist Party?" Good asked.

Good wondered how the Penn Biden Center — the same Washington D.C.-based think tank that stored President Joe Biden's first unearthed batch of classified documents, at a time when Biden was vice president, a position that holds no powers of declassification — could possibly "receive $55 million in donations" from the Chinese Communist Party, without any U.S. government oversight?

Good asked if the first trove of uncovered classified materials were taken by Biden as a means of protecting his family, or possibly the Chinese government.

The new legislation would require the U.S. attorney general to submit a regular report to Congress, outlining how much the Chinese government benefits from U.S. research.

"How is this threatening our national security?" asked Good, while reiterating the need for such a bill in the Republican-controlled House.

