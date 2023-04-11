×
Tags: china | ukraine | russia | taiwan | invasion

Chang to Newsmax: China Eyes Ukraine as 'Greenlight' for Taiwan

Tuesday, 11 April 2023 05:59 PM EDT

Author Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Tuesday that China is eyeing Russia's war efforts in Ukraine as a "greenlight" to take Taiwan.

Chang tells "American Agenda" that the "biggest threat" from China comes from its "support for the Russian war effort in Ukraine. Because I think that the future of this century actually is going to be written on the Ukrainian battlefields, especially the future of Taiwan if Russia is allowed to keep any portion of Ukrainian territory."

"The Chinese," Chang continues, "are going to see that as a big greenlight for territorial ambitions of their own. If Russia is expelled" from Ukraine, "I think Xi Jinping will think twice about what he can do on his own periphery."

"But of course, there's so many other dangerous things that China is doing. It's actually hard to pick among all of them, but I think the support for the Ukraine war is the most important one."

Chang's comment comes amidst the ostensible reshuffling of the world's hegemony. Axios reported that Brazil's President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, departed from his home country on Tuesday to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. The two are expected to discuss trade and investment, but also take a keen look at international diplomacy as it relates to Ukraine.

Last week Lula dispatched his top foreign advisers to Moscow. But the insistence on peace talks is unlikely to be popular with the Biden administration, who criticized Xi's peace plans on the reasoning that it would crystalize any gains Russia has made in Ukraine.

Tuesday, 11 April 2023 05:59 PM
