Sen. Roger Marshall to Newsmax: With China Bullying Taiwan, US Must Step Up

Sen. Roger Marshall decried China for bullying Taiwan on on Newsmax Tuesday.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Marshall said the "bully" is now picking on Taiwan. "We need to end this ambiguity. The United States needs to step forward and stand beside [our] good ally," the Kansas Republican said of the island nation.

"We need to involve Taiwan in our military exercises," Marshall added. "We need to be training with them. China needs to see our actions, so we can stand with Japan, with Australia, with our friends in the United Kingdom, and Canada as well, to push back on a totalitarian government."

The senator's comments come in light of recent events regarding China's airforce flying 148 planes in the southern and southwestern part of Taiwan's air defense zone for a four-day period which started on Friday.

But, according to CNBC, Taiwan is not experiencing any sort of panic from China's threats. Still, on Tuesday, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said Taiwan needs to be on alert amidst China threatening the peace of the island nation.

"Taiwan must be on alert," Su told reporters. "China is more and more over the top.The world has also seen China's repeated violations of regional peace and pressure on Taiwan."

Taiwan must come together as one and "strengthen itself," Su added.

"Only then will countries that want to annex Taiwan not dare to easily resort to force. Only when we help ourselves can others help us."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here