Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Biden Not Capable of Handling China Threat

Neither President Joe Biden nor his administration can handle the threat of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack told Newsmax.

Cammack tells "American Agenda" on Monday that "Biden is in no way capable of prohibiting or handling this threat that the CCP poses — not just to the United States but to the West as we know it."

"There's one default setting that the CCP has, and that is intimidation," Cammack continued. "They are marching around the world establishing ties with countries, and oftentimes through brute force — through coercion."

On Monday, Biden held talks at the White House with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Last week, and for the first time since 1990, the two countries held a joint fighter training program on the island nation. Earlier this year, the Philippines agreed to let the U.S. access four more of their bases to deter China from invading Taiwan and bolster a presence in the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, Cammack, in her interview, suggested that "with the Philippines, we see them as a geopolitical-strategic ally; as a partner in a very, uh, curious region where we have 80% of the world's trade going through that area."

"So it's important that we reassure Philippines that they have our support. It's important that we recognize the strategic value of the Philippines and our trading relationship as well as our defense relationship [with them]. But let's be clear, the Chinese threat, it's a very, very real one, and they look to undermine the United States at every turn by any means necessary."

According to The New York Times, in August of 2021, following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and before the proxy war with Ukraine in February, 2022, Biden promised that Washington "would respond" if a fellow NATO member was attacked, adding that the "same with Japan, same with South Korea, same with Taiwan."

In May, 2022, a Times article noted Taiwan "has never been granted the same U.S. security guarantees as Japan, South Korea or America's NATO allies." But officially, and at the time, neither had Ukraine.

