Tags: china | taiwan | courage | united states

Rep. Owens to Newsmax: Time to Stand With Taiwan

By    |   Saturday, 08 April 2023 02:43 PM EDT

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, said on Newsmax Saturday that it's time for the United States to stand with Taiwan.

Speaking on "America Right Now," following two days of China marshaling its warships and fighter planes near and around Taiwan, Owens said, "It's time for us to stand with our friends."

When asked by host Tom Basile why Taiwan is "vital" to the interests of the United States, Owens said the island nation "reflects our culture; reflects the idea of freedom."

China, Burgess added, "being a bully, likes to steal other people's dreams and efforts. That's what they do."

But the U.S., Owens added, is "tired of cowardice. We're tired of putting our tails between our legs and running away like we did in Afghanistan, or not dealing with the balloon because we're afraid of what China might do ... we're looking for courage."

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, said on Newsmax Saturday that it's time for the United States to stand with Taiwan.
