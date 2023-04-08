Gordon Chang to Newsmax: China's 'Utter Disrespect' for Biden 'Really Serious'

Amid Biden administration admissions this week that China collected data on U.S. military sites from its spy balloon, Gordon Chang warned on Newsmax this is a "really serious" sign of "utter disrespect" for President Joe Biden.

"This showed the utter disrespect that China has for the Biden administration and for America," Chang told Saturday's "Wake Up America." "It's not only this electronic intelligence that China got from this. It was something even more important, Lidia, and that was they saw the reaction of specific commands and specific general officers to this intrusion into the American airspace. And this was a debacle."

The fact the Pentagon allegedly did not even inform the president about the spy balloon flying over U.S. military sites shows the disrespect extending beyond Biden, Chang told host Lidia Curanaj.

"For four days, the Pentagon didn't — this balloon was flying over the U.S. and Canada — and the Pentagon did not inform the president of the United States, according to reporting, which I believe to be true, which means a failure of decision making at the top levels of the Pentagon," Chang said.

"I've never seen anything like this. I don't think anybody else has ever has, and it showed China that perhaps they could attack the U.S., and the Pentagon would fail in some way to communicate. This is really serious."

The issue of China-U.S. relations is a hot-button not only because of the Biden family ties to Chinese money, but of China's aggressions on forcing the U.S. to maintain its One China policy with respect to Taiwan. A war could be just one "accident" away, according to Chang.

"Anything is possible, Lidia," he continued. "The odds are that there won't be an invasion. But I think that if a war starts, it won't be because of an invasion; it'll be because of some accident.

"China is engaged in some very dangerous intercepts in the air in the South China Sea and also in the vicinity around Taiwan. One of those could go wrong. China right now, you have a core of generals and admirals who want to go to war. They know they shouldn't. This is also true of the political system. But when you have that situation, as in Japan in the 1930s, bad things always happen."

Chang's appearance comes after a week where House Speaker Kevin McCarthy met with the Taiwan president in California.

"It was absolutely essential for the speaker of the House to show support for Taiwan, and this was a bipartisan effort that went out to the [Ronald] Reagan library and met President Tsai Ing-wen," Chang said.

"China is always going to huff and puff. They've now got these military drills that are bracketing the main island of Taiwan. China has threatened to interdict ships in international water, but the United States just needs to stand firm.

"This is aggression, pure and simple on the part of China, and we have to resist it. I know that [the] Biden administration is hesitant to anger China, but this is a militant state — Chinese militant state. And you know, we don't really have a choice but to defend our friends."

Also, this week, China boldly claimed the fentanyl crisis from Mexico is a crisis "made in the U.S.A."

"China's diplomatic support for the fentanyl gangs on Thursday when you had the Chinese Foreign Ministry say that there was no ill illicit fentanyl trafficking between China and Mexico: That's diplomatic support for the fentanyl gangs," Chang said. "That means China is behind these gangs, which means that China wants Americans to die from fentanyl.

"And when we have the numbers for last year, it'll show about 80,000 or so Americans died from illicit Chinese fentanyl.

"This is China's unrestricted warfare against us because Beijing is firmly behind these gangs. Not only diplomatic support — they launder their proceeds through the Chinese state banking system and, of course, in a near-total surveillance state.

"The Chinese government and the Communist Party know exactly what these fentanyl gangs are doing and, therefore, approve of their activities."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!