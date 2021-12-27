Dick Morris to Newsmax: China Is a 'Different' Threat Than Russia

Author and political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax that China is not a bigger threat to the United States but a "different" threat than Russia.

"I don't think you can quantify" China as a more significant threat than Russia, Morris told "American Agenda."

"China's is a very different threat. It's a mind-control threat. It's an economic threat. It's a bankrupt the west threat."

Morris added that, unlike China, "Russia is not an economic powerhouse ... Remember that the GDP of Russia is $1.5 trillion. The GDP of the United States is $21 trillion. [China] is about $17 [or] $18 trillion."

Earlier in the segment, Morris alluded to how Russia seeks to take control of Ukraine to be recognized as a European power and thus a world power.

