Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax TV: China Poses Bigger Threat Than Russia

Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign manager Corey Lewandowski accused Democrats and allied liberals of being protective of China because they're becoming wealthy from their connections with the communist nation.

Speaking to Newsmax TV's "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Friday, Lewandowski echoed the sentiments of many about how China poses a more significant threat to America than Russia, and that corporations and many in Congress are only encouraging it.

"China, because of all of the money that they have made for the people on Wall Street, has been embraced by those groups, and the socialist agenda that many people who actually serve in Congress ... now support are embraced by the Chinese government as well," Lewandowski said.

"China is an economic superpower. Now, not only that, they control so many of our products that we rely on every single day. We have outsourced so many of our products to China. And the truth is ... big business, and particularly Wall Street, has embraced China; because of their low cost of employment; because of the cheap products that they deliver; because many, many companies like Walmart make a great living dealing on high volume and low margin products that come out of China. And so the Wall Street marketplace and particularly those billionaires, those fat cats living there, have made a great living off of China."

Lewandowski suggested that using cheap Chinese labor to produce goods that are sold in America could prove risky for the United States, pointing to the personal protective equipment — or PPE — the United States had to purchase from the country during the initial outbreak of COVID-19.

"Look, we are so reliant on personal protective equipment from China that for the beginning stages of this virus, we had to ask them to send us PPE, the masks and the gloves, and the things that we need to protect our country," he said.

"And it's only because of Donald Trump's leadership, the four years that he was in office, that we get to start to turn back the tide against communist China and bring those jobs back onshore; because Americans are willing to pay more for products if they employ Americans, to have those products."

